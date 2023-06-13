The funeral for slain Mongrel Mob Barbarians president Steven Taiatini is taking place in Whakatāne at noon and motorists have been recommended to stay clear.

Police investigating Taiatini’s death are seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle while those who knew him have described him as a “good family man”.

Taiatini, 45, was named as the person killed in the “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki, on Friday. Police have launched a homicide investigation.

His death sparked tension in the small township with the fears of retribution causing schools to close and stopping public transport.

It comes as National Party justice spokesperson and former police officer Mark Mitchell this morning said a clear message police “controlled the town, not gangs” needed to be sent.

At 10am, about half a dozen patched gang members were seen waiting by their vehicles at the crematorium, located about two minutes off Ohope Rd and surrounded by an area native bush.

A dozen or so police officers are at the intersection of Ohope Rd and Hillcrest Rd.

Elsewhere throughout the city and nearby Ohope Beach several officers were driving around in marked cars.

Locals who spoke to the Herald were not concerned about the procession and funeral, going about their normal daily routine. One man, who refused to give his name, said it was “all a bit of fuss” and that it his day would be “business as usual.”

An extra 50 police officers have been sent to Ōpōtiki to provide “community reassurance” after the death of the gang leader’s death and in the build-up to his funeral today.

Whakatāne District Council recommended people stay clear of the cemetery on Ōhope Hill during the funeral procession.

“We are expecting the procession to make its way from Ōpōtiki to Hillcrest Cemetery on Ōhope Rd, and recommend keeping clear of this area to allow mourners their space,” it said on social media.

The cemetery and crematorium will be closed to the general public for this tangi until 2pm.

Bay of Plenty Police said motorists should plan for some traffic disruption around Ōpōtiki, Ōhope and Wainui as a large contingent of mourners was expected to travel around the area for a gang tangi.

Police are investigating whether there is a connection between the death of Steven Taiatini in Ōpōtiki on Friday and the vehicle set alight on Saturday.

“We have extra staff from inside and outside the district to support our local team working on the homicide investigation, and to provide high visibility for reassurance, and boost numbers for frontline, community and gang liaison staff,” it said on social media.

”We’ll be monitoring and watching for any unlawful behaviour, and we’ll be prepared to take action but respect that a whānau is in mourning.”

Eastern Bay of Plenty Acting Area Commander Tristan Murray told the Rotorua Daily Post on Tuesday the 50 extra staff were sent to provide “some community reassurance.”

Ahead of the funeral, Murray said police gang liaison officers had been talking to gang leaders of “all factions”.

“Having been out on the ground and driving around [on Tuesday], the gang members present have been very well-behaved. They’re all congregating in one particular area and we’re not actually seeing any issues at this stage.

“We deal with these sorts of things all the time in the Bay of Plenty. We’re taking due precautions to have the resources in the right place if they’re needed.”

Murray said the Mongrel Mob, the predominant gang in Ōpōtiki, had been “really well behaved” and there had been “no significant issues”.

Earlier, Detective Inspector Lew Warner said police investigating Taiatini’s death were seeking information on a burnt-out vehicle.

The vehicle was found on Sunday morning on Waiotahe Valley Rd and police believe it was set alight overnight on Saturday.

Investigators were conducting extensive inquiries into Taiatini’s death, including whether there was any connection with the vehicle.

“We are committed to establishing what has occurred and locating those responsible for his death.”

On Monday, Puwhakamua rehabilitation programme founder Billy Macfarlane Snr said Taiatini needed to be acknowledged for the “good stuff he’s done.

“He’s worked seriously hard to help make changes in the methamphetamine harm space. He and his partner, Pauline, have done a lot of work even in Rotorua.”

Macfarlane said Taiatini’s death was a “tragedy” and that he was “going to be missed.”

“He wasn’t a bad guy.

“He was quite a pleasant fellow to talk to and he wanted to do good.”

“That stuff doesn’t go away.”

National Party justice spokesperson and former police officer Mark Mitchell told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking the lockdown in Ōpōtiki due to increased gang activity was “absolutely outrageous”.

”Police should have rolled in there with resources that were needed.”

Mitchell said gang members had become bold to come into towns and terrorise locals.

”They have become stronger and bolder.”

Mitchell said there needed to be a message sent that “police controlled the town, not gangs”.

Minister of Housing Megan Woods told Hosking that resources had been put into Ōpōtiki amidst rising gang activity which forced people to shut shops and schools.

She said there were “100 more police officers” stationed in the town and unlawful behaviour wouldn’t be tolerated.

Woods said it was not okay that locals were feeling that way.

”This is not a time for politics, it is making sure people are safe.

”We are putting resources in there so unlawful behaviour is not tolerated.”

