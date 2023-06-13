Auckland councillors reconvene in a bid to finalise this year’s budget, why airlines are back at war over pricing and how bad has vaping in schools become in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police should control Ōpōtiki, not the gangs, says a former police officer and Opposition politician as the Bay of Plenty town remains locked down ahead of today’s funeral for a slain Mongrel mob boss.

Recounting his time as an officer stationed in Gisborne and often called to Ōpōtiki, Mitchell told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking when they pulled up with vans and dogs, gang members would go away at the sight of them.

“We need to return that way. We need police out there,” he said.

Mitchell said gang members had become bold, riding into towns in numbers and terrorising locals.

”They have become stronger and bolder.”

Last Friday Mongrel Mob Barbarian president Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, was killed in a disorder-related incident on St John St, Ōpōtiki. A homicide investigation has been opened into his death.

Members of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians line Buchanan St in Ōpōtiki for the tangi of leader Steven Rota Taiatini who was killed on St John St on June 9. Photo / NZME

An influx of gang members into the town this week followed. Out of fear of retribution locals closed shops, schools and transport services, bringing the town to a standstill.

This morning Whakatane District Council recomended people stay clear of the cemetery on Ohope Hill during today’s funeral proccession.

“We are expecting the procession to make its way from Ōpōtiki to Hillcrest Cemetery on Ōhope Road, and recommend keeping clear of this area to allow mourners their space,” the council said in a social media post.

The cemetery and crematorium will be closed to the general public for this tangi until 2pm.

Bay of Plenty Police said motorists should plan for some traffic disruption around Ōpōtiki, Ōhope and Wainui tomorrow as a large contingent of mourners is expected to travel around the area for a gang tangi.

”We have extra staff from inside and outside the district to support our local team working on the homicide investigation, and to provide high visibility for reassurance, and boost numbers for frontline, community and gang liaison staff,” police said.

”With more than 50 police staff already on the ground, an additional 50 are heading in on Wednesday.

“We’ll be monitoring and watching for any unlawful behaviour, and we’ll be prepared to take action but respect that a whānau is in mourning.”

Minister of Housing Megan Woods told Newstalk ZB people had decided on their own accord that they “don’t feel safe”, prompting the unofficial lockdown.

”No one is defending that,” she said.

It was not okay that locals were feeling that way, she said.

”This is not a time for politics, it is making sure people are safe.

”We are putting resources in there so unlawful behaviour is not tolerated.”

Some 100 police officers have been called into the township, to investigate and the crime and keep watch of gang activity in the lead-up to today’s funeral.





Yesterday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said it was “unacceptable” that the town had been brought to a halt.

He said that schools closing and services such as public transport stopping due to the increase in gang activity was not acceptable.

“That clearly indicates that there is a situation that police need to get on top of,” he said.

“It’s unacceptable to be in a position where gang tension is leading to schools being closed and so I do expect that police will do something about that.”

Gang members and vehicles line an Ōpōtiki street near an address where slain Mongrel Mob president Steven Rota Taiatini is believed to lie. Photo / NZME

Hipkins said he “absolutely backed” the presence of increased police resources in the town.

“It is utterly unacceptable that this is happening, and I think it’s important to back police to do the job that they need to do, and they need to do that independently of politicians,” he said.

Ōpōtiki mayor earlier David Moore told AM that he and the police were working to calm tensions in the town.

Moore said those in town for tangi were so far behaving.

He added that people in the town were carrying on as normal, using the fact that he was able to go out and walk his dog as normal this morning as an example.

Moore said there was some concern about a retribution attack.

“We are doing our best to prevent that from happening, but we can only do what we can.”

Ōpōtiki Mayor David Moore. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said schools closing for a few days was probably a good idea, with some schools located close to the tangi.

“The schools that were open yesterday, a large number of children were away anyway.”

He said gang members were still members of the community.

“We just have to give the whānau some respect and hopefully the police work quickly to solve this case.”

Gang members and vehicles earlier this week lined a street near an Ōpōtiki address where Taiatini is lying in state.

On Monday, the town’s main street appeared quiet with people going about their day-to-day business. However, more than two blocks of Buchanan St were lined with vehicles, with many cars parked on the berm and sidewalks.

The street itself was full of patched people.

According to Gateway Funerals’ website, Taiatini is lying in state at an address “at the family home” on Buchanan St.

“It is with our heaviest hearts and deepest, unbearable mamae that we announce the tragic death of our most-loving dad, koro and son most-loyal and respected brother, cousin and friend; most-caring and supportive uncle and most-heartiest, devoted husband, our mighty Steven Rota Taiatini,” a tribute on the website said.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.







