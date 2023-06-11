Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, was killed following a “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki. Photo / File

The man killed on Friday night in Ōpōtiki was the president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians, the Herald understands.

Police today named Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, as the person kiled in the “disorder-related incident” on St John St, Ōpōtiki. Police have opened up a homicide investigation into Taiatini’s death.

Over the weekend, police were on high alert due to the large gang presence that appeared in the area after Taiatini’s death.

An Ōpōtiki resident told the Herald yesterday they’d seen patched Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members “coming into town thick as anything … and there’s cops everywhere”.

The woman claimed that locals were worried about retribution attacks.

She said she saw an estimated 30 patched gang members near the scene of the Taiatani’s death, as well as a hoard of police officers.

The resident sometimes saw Mongrel Mob and Barbarians gang members in Ōpōtiki, but didn’t recognise anyone at the scene. The Barbarians are a chapter of the Mongrel Mob.

“They were out of towners, I’ve never seen them before.”

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said police would be completing the scene examination today, but needed the public’s help with information on the incident.

“The investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the areas of Saint John, Albert, or Richard streets, between 9.30pm on 9 June and 12.30am on 10 June,” Warner said.







