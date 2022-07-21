Voyager 2021 media awards
Shane Jones: Inflation runs amok while MPs chase their tails

Monday's inflation increase was largely driven by rising rents and construction costs. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Shane Jones

OPINION

We have been gazing, eating and mythologising Matariki.

Our European counterparts have been baking under the baleful influence of Sirius, the Dog Star - an ominous name that should give the Government pause for

