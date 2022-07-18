Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Niall Robertson: Why a sledgehammer approach to houses in special character areas?

3 minutes to read
Tree-lined streets of Mt Eden face major change under the proposals for special character areas. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

Tree-lined streets of Mt Eden face major change under the proposals for special character areas. Photo / Doug Sherring, File

NZ Herald
By Niall Robertson

OPINION

I am writing this as a resident of Mt Eden (with sympathy and support for similarly affected suburbs) and because I feel strongly that the four political parties who put together the dictates of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.