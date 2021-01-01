SH1 north of Whangārei blocked after fatal crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a fatal crash on SH1, north of Whangārei.

State Highway One north of Whangārei is blocked after a serious head on crash this afternoon.

The emergency services were called to SH1 at Hikurangi - Between George St and Jordan Valley Rd - about 4.20pm after what was reported to be ahead on crash involving two vehicles.

It's believed one person has died and others were trapped, with at least one suffering serious injuries.

Diversions have been put in place through Hikurangi Township while emergency services deal with the crash and clear the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit has been called.

No further information is available at this stage