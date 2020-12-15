SH1 south of Whangārei now open after serious crash

Traffic tailed back several kilometres after a serious crash at the intersection of SH1 and SH12 south of Whangārei this morning. Photo Karina Cooper

State Highway One south of Whangārei is now open after it was blocked due to a serious crash this morning.

Emergency services have been in attendance at a serious crash on State Highway 1, just south of Brynderwyn and the SH12 intersection, involving a car and a motorcycle.

The crash was reported around 10.15am.

The motorcyclist received serious injuries and has been airlifted to hospital by the Northland Rescue Helicopter.

One lane was initially blocked and diversions were in place but all lanes are now clear.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Traffic is bumper to bumper and moving slowly near the scene of the accident by Pretty Bush Trevor A Cullen Reserve.

A mixture of cars and trucks are crawling up the southern side of the Brynderwyns headed towards Whangārei. But traffic is flowing freely down the other side.

The rescue chopper had to land in the Pretty Bush reserve. A farmer continued to move hay bales with his tractor on the same land the chopper used as its landing space.

Members of the public first on the scene helped to divert traffic until emergency services arrived.