SH1 is closed between Davies Rd and Port Albert Rd. Photo / Waka Kotahi NZTA

Motorists are being told to expect delays after a crash on State Highway 1 at the south end of Wellsford.

The two-car crash, north of Auckland, occurred at about 2.20pm at the intersection with Davies Rd.

“Indications are there are serious injuries,” police said in a statement.

Traffic is being diverted off the main highway through Davies Rd and State Highway 16.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said a short detour was available but motorists should expect some delays, while the police’s Serious Crash Unit investigates.

St John said three people have been transported to Auckland Hospital, two by helicopter and one by road, 1News reported.

Three other people were taken to North Shore Hospital with moderate injuries.