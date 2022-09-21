A photo issued by police while they were looking for Lars Peka. Photo / Supplied

A registered child sex offender who has been missing and avoiding police for nearly two years is back behind bars with six new convictions.

Lars Marlon Peka, 49, appeared in the Napier District Court on Wednesday via an audio-visual link from Hawke's Bay Regional Prison.

He pleaded guilty to three charges of breaching an extended supervision order and one of failing to meet his reporting obligations under the Child Sex Offender Register.

He also admitted possession of cannabis and possession of a cannabis pipe – charges which dated to before Peka disappeared from his Napier home in October 2020.

Judge Jim Large convicted Peka on all six charges and remanded him in custody for sentencing on November 1.

Peka has been on the Child Sex Offender Register since December 2018 following earlier offending against girls.

Peka was the subject of three police public appeals for help while missing – in January 2021, September 2021 and in July 2022.

He also featured in the wanted section of the television programme Police Ten 7 Aotearoa in August.

Police said Peka handed himself in earlier this month.

It is not stated in court where Peka had been since 2020, but during a previous period of non-compliance, in early 2019, he moved about between Mahia, Wairoa and Hastings, using at least three different cellphones.

Peka's convictions for breaching extended supervision relate to an order under which Probation officers can monitor high-risk violent or sex offenders for up to 10 years after they are released from prison.

People on the Child Sex Offender Register are required to give police their passport details, home address, phone numbers and details about their work and vehicles. They have to report any changes to their information and advise travel plans in advance.