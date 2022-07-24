Heavy rain and gale force winds are predicted to nit Northland and Auckland today. Image / MetService

Heavy rain and gale force winds are predicted to nit Northland and Auckland today. Image / MetService

A new 'rainmaker' has started striking New Zealand, with heavy rain and strong gale-force wind warnings for Auckland and many parts of the North Island today.

Heavy rain is falling across Auckland, Northland and other North Island areas this morning as the tropical low-pressure system moves in.

The wild weather will move south as the day progresses, with heavy rain warnings and watches in place for Northland, Auckland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, Mt Taranaki, Tasman and Marlborough. A strong wind warning is also in place for Auckland and Northland.

Heavy Rain Warning (Orange) issued for Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Coromandel, Great Barrier Is, Nelson, Northland, Rotorua https://t.co/WwzdkSNlEg — MetService Severe Weather Info (@MetServiceWARN) July 24, 2022

MetService forecasts the worst of the weather is likely to peak this morning and afternoon, with downpours of up to 10-15mm per hour.

Do you live in the 🔴 red area? That means you have a high risk of seeing 50mm of rain or more on Mon, Tue or Wed!



Yet another low looks to drop down from the subtropics, bringing widespread rain.



Soils are already saturated in some of these areas so rivers could rise quickly! pic.twitter.com/Xg2KRX6vcq — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 24, 2022

Areas from Whangārei to Kaitaia can expect roughly 100-140mm total rainfall during the period, while other Northland areas could receive up to 90mm.

Strong gales are forecast to accompany the heavy downpours, with gusts of up to 120km/h across Northland. Strong winds with gusts of up to 110km/h are also predicted for Auckland and Great Barrier Island today.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures," MetService warns. "Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

Niwa's weather forecast shows the areas in the north than can expect 50mm or more of rain today.

The rest of the country is set for a wet few days, with rain and wind forecast for most areas.

The low and its associated fronts are expected to continue south until Thursday.

Heavy rain watches are in place for Tasman and Marlborough on Monday afternoon and evening while heavy wind watches will be in place for parts of Coromandel, Waikato and Buller.

MetService predicts there is a 40 per cent likelihood rainfall could reach warning criteria in eastern Marlborough, Canterbury and North Otago by Tuesday and Wednesday.

"The rain will likely fall as snow above about 900 metres over the South Island, which may affect some alpine passes," MetService says. "The low should weaken over the South Island on Thursday, while a disturbed westerly flow covers the North Island."

Boaties can expect choppy seas with large combined waves in the next few days as the strong wind kicks in. It could make for hazardous conditions on the water, MetService warned this weekend.

Thames-Coromandel District Council is warning that the storm is set to be the most intense so far this winter, with the sodden district in line for another 160mm of rain over the next two days.

Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler urged residents not to take risks with unnecessary travel.

"Our catchments will struggle to cope resulting in surface flooding, slips, isolation and maybe power outages.

"This event is an ex-tropical front packed with a lot of rain, so get prepared once again at home and work, stock up on essentials and plan for delays, isolation and flooding in low lying areas."