'Severe' shaking: 7.2m earthquake strikes Te Araroa in the North Island

Civil Defence has issued a warning after a 7.2m earthquake this morning was felt through much of New Zealand.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake has struck near Te Araroa in the North Island, causing 'severe' shaking.

Geonet reports the quake struck at 2.27am, 95km east of Te Araroa.

The intensity was described as severe.

Civil Defence is warning anyone who lives on the coast and felt a long or strong quake to get to higher ground immediately.

The quake was felt across New Zealand, with people in Auckland, Wellington and even Christchurch feeling it.

The National Emergency Management Agency said on Twitter it is assessing whether the earthquake has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand.

"We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed."

At 3.21am they advised that assesment was continuing.

They said people in coastal areas should:

* Listen to the radio and/or TV for updates, and NZCivilDefence Twitter;

* Listen to local Civil Defence authorities;

* Stay out of the water (sea, rivers and estuaries, this includes boats);

* Stay off beaches and shore areas;

* Do not go sightseeing;

* Share this information with family, neighbours and friends.

We are still assessing whether the M7.3 EAST OF THE NORTH ISLAND NEW ZEALAND earthquake at 2021-03-05 2:27 AM has created a tsunami that could affect New Zealand. We will provide an update as soon as the initial assessment has been completed. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

The first earthquake was followed by four others, a 5, 4.5, 5.2 and 4.7 - also centered about 120km of the East Cape.

People on the East Coast can check if they're in a tsunami zone here: http://www.gdc.govt.nz/tsunami-evacuation-maps/

"She was a beauty, it really shook. I'm quite frightened, I've got no idea if there's going to be a tsunami, it was massive," Rex from Gisborne told Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell, adding he had not heard any warning alarms after the shake.

"It's the biggest I've felt in a long, long time and I'm 80."

One Twitter user from Wellington described the first earthquake as "terrifying".

Ok like literally the entire country felt that. That is terrifying. #eqnz — Laura Nixon (@LauraLexaNixon) March 4, 2021

Beck Vass said it "was very long and wobbly in Tauranga".

By one estimate "it seems to have woken 50,000 plus NZers up" according to Geonet statistics.

By 3.15am more than 60,000 people had reported feeling the quake via Geonet's website.

Some people on social media reported feeling the quake as far as Dunedin and Greymouth.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield was also woken by the quake and shared advice on Twitter from Civil Defence.

Further info re earthquake from NEMA: long or strong=hard to stand up or longer than a minute (where you are) — Ashley Bloomfield (@AshBloomfield) March 4, 2021

According to Napier FB pages, people are heading inland. Traffic has been observed heading through Taradale to Dolbel Reserve.