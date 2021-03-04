7.1 magnitude earthquake off North Island east coast, New Zealand; tsunami activity warning: How residents reacted

Kiwis across New Zealand – across the North Island to parts of the South Island and even the Chathams - have described the horror of long, prolonged shaking after this morning's 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

In tears, Helen Bint, who lives in an historic stone house in the Chatham Islands, said: "It's the biggest one I've ever felt. It went on and on and on. I'm in the old stone house and I didn't know where to stand because it's all rock," she told Newstalk ZB's Bruce Russell.

"I've never felt one so big - it must be massive across New Zealand. It died down and then went on and on again."

She called in later to say a neighbouring farmer was coming to get her; but in the meantime he was checking on his boat. "I'm talking to my son in Nelson. It's not the earthquake I'm worried about now, it's a tsunami."

Janice in Napier told ZB: "I'm still shaking. I was lying in bed... and the next minute, the quake comes in and it lasted for ages. The biggest one I've felt. This was one jolt and it kept going. I eventually got up and sat under the doorway, oh my god."

"She was a beauty, it really shook. I'm quite frightened, I've got no idea if there's going to be a tsunami, it was massive," Rex from Gisborne said, adding he had not heard any warning alarms after the shake. "It's the biggest I've felt in a long, long time and I'm 80."

A post on the News Whakatane page said: "There is currently an exodus from Ōhope as people make their way to higher ground. Traffic is heavy on the Ōhope Hill toward Whakatāne."

Harry in New Plymouth told Russell: "That was a bit of a doozy. I felt it as clear as if it was happening underneath. It woke me up... I have the map in front of me, she certainly was a jolt. To be that far away and it still got to us. If you are near the water folks, get away."

We have issued a TSUNAMI WARNING for New Zealand coastal areas following the magnitude 7.3 earthquake east of the North Island. There is a LAND and MARINE TSUNAMI THREAT. An Emergency Mobile Alert has been issued to areas under land and marine tsunami threat. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) March 4, 2021

Parked on top of a hill after leaving Porangahau in Hawke's Bay. Few other cars also headed out of this small coastal community, but not many. Grateful it's a warm night. #eqnz #earthquake — Philippa Tolley (@nzpjt) March 4, 2021

Don’t often feel big #eqnz in Taupō because of the altitude (apparently!) but not this time. Felt it, big time. Actually got woken up by the dog experiencing her first shake, barking furiously, before realising what was going on. Hope folks in Gisborne, East Coast all ok. — Libby O'Brien (@libbyobrien) March 4, 2021

I finally got to sleep and then woke up because of the rumbling just before the quake. That was atleast a minute. Hope everyone in NZ is doing ok! That was a nasty one. #eqnz — Jordan Rivers 🍥 (@JordanRivers_NZ) March 4, 2021

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also up early reporting on the quake via her social media pages.

"Hope everyone is ok out there - especially on the East Coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake."

'Scared the bejusus out of us'

She included a map showing how many people had reported feeling the quake up and down the country.

Those replying to the PM's post reported feeling it strongly in Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Whakatāne and Wellington.

Binny Huriwai said the shake had "scared the bejesus out of us".

"Here in Te Araroa (at the moment). That's one way to wake us up," she wrote.

"Some of our whānau in the township have headed to higher ground."

Nicole Mccarthy described a frightening early morning in their household. "Was definitely scary here in Whakatāne - waiting to see if we need to move to higher ground."

Nikki Rehutai said: "Bit scary. Just waiting on an update for tsunami threat. People going to higher ground here in Tauranga."

Another person reported feeling it at Middlemore Hospital, in South Auckland.