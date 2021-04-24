Seventh death in 23 days takes Northland's road toll to 14

A look at the recent death toll on New Zealand roads. Video / Nathan Meek

A person has died after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Kaitaia - the seventh to die on Northland's roads so far this month.

The death, on Friday night, was the seventh fatal crash in Northland in 23 days, and takes the region's road toll for 2021 to 14, compared to 13 at the same stage of 2020.

The death came just hours after Northland police urged people to be at their very best or stay off the road this Anzac Day holiday weekend.

Police said a person died after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on State Highway One at Awanui about 11.35pm on Friday.

The person was transported to hospital after the crash, but later died.

A second person sustained moderate to minor injuries in the crash.

Police inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Seven people have now died in 23 days on Northland roads and police have dubbed April a "tragic, tragic" month.