Easter road toll at seven: One dead in Northland in crash involving motorcycle

Police are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and a motor cycle at Te Kao, north west of Kaitaia. Photo / NZME

A motorist, believed to be a motorcyclist, is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Far North.

The crash between a car and a motorcycle happened on Far North Rd in Te Kao, 70km north west of Kaitaia, just before middday today.

An off-duty St John officer was first at the scene, followed by firefighters from Kaitaia and Police Serious Crash Unit investigators.

Two others have suffered moderate injuries and are being attended to at the scene.

Details are still coming through but a police spokesman confirmed one was dead, although he couldn't say whether the person was in the car or the motorcycle.

Northland police Senior Sergeant Shane Turner said a Northland Rescue Helicopter was called but stood down after the person was pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

The latest fatality follows the death of a motorcyclist on the Tutukaka Coast after a crash with a truck on Thursday.

The motorbike rider died at the scene.

The Easter road toll has now climbed to seven.

Emergency services were called after a car hit a power pole in Tasman Rd, Otaki just after 8.30pm yesterday.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to a hospital in a critical condition but died later from their injuries.

A male pedestrian also died last night after a bus crash in Taranaki St in central Wellington.

Police were alerted to the incident just before 10pm.

The bus driver was not injured.

A motorbike and a car collided on State Highway 38 at Waimangu in Bay of Plenty around 11am yesterday, killing one person and injuring another.

Also in Bay of Plenty, a two-vehicle crash in Whakamaru about midday on Good Friday claimed the life of the driver and set a vehicle on fire.

In Waikato, a person died and three others suffered moderate injuries when a truck and car collided in Kaihere about 8pm on Thursday night.

An hour and a half later, a person was killed in a crash on State Highway 2 at Mangatāwhiri, north of Hamilton.

Today's

fatality has taken Northland's road toll this year so far to eight, compared with 10 at the same stage in 2020.