One person dies in serious crash on Whangārei coastal road

Northland emergency services are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorbike and truck on a coastal road leading to popular holiday spots.

Police, Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance staff are at the crash site on Matapouri Rd, at Tutukaka. The crash was reported to Police shortly before 1.20pm.

Sadly the motorbike rider has died at the scene.Vehicles are being turned around at the intersection of Matapouri Rd and Tutukaka Block Rd and the scene is about 20m from the 50km sign as you enter Tutukaka from Whangārei.

Ngunguru Fire Crew have blocked off the road close to the accident scene and members of the public alongside a firefighter are turning vehicles around further away by Ngunguru Block Rd.

Motorists are advised that Matapouri Rd is fully blocked between Tutukaka Block Rd and Mariner Rd and no diversions are available.

The Serious Crash Unit are at the scene.

A reporter at the scene said a motorbike can be seen on its side on the lane headed into town. A road roller is on the left hand lane but it is unclear what exactly happened at this stage.

Police are taking statements from other motorists who were in the vehicles behind the one involved in the crash.

The death took Northland's road toll this year so far to seven, compared to 10 at the same stage of 2020.