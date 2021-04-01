Upper Hutt pool chemical spill: Children taken to hospital

15 patients were treated after the chemical spill. Photo / 123rf

Ten people - including children - have been taken to hospital following a chemical spill at an Upper Hutt pool.

Police were called to H20 Xtreme Aquatic Centre at 2pm, after reports of a chlorine spill.

Ten people have been taken to Hutt Hospital with moderate injuries, and five people have minor injuries.

The pool, which is owned by the Upper Hutt City Council, said the "closure is due to an air quality issue".

"A small number of children suffering discomfort have been taken to hospital for observation. Council is investigating the issue and will assess whether or not to reopen tomorrow as more information comes to light," the council said.