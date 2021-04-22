Emergency services at fatal crash in Ruakākā in Northland

St John paramedics and Ruakākā volunteer firefighters at the scene of a serious crash in Ruakākā. Photo / Supplied

St John paramedics and Ruakākā volunteer firefighters at the scene of a serious crash in Ruakākā. Photo / Supplied

A person has died and three other people seriously hurt following a two-vehicle crash involving a truck in Ruakākā this afternoon.

Two people seriously injured in the accident on Pokapu Rd near the intersection with One Tree Point Rd have been airlifted to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

A third person in a moderate condition has been taken to Whangārei Hospital by ambulance.

St John spokeswoman Beverley Tse said paramedics were called to the scene of the crash around 4.30pm.

Three ambulances, two Northland Rescue Helicopters and the Ruakākā Volunteer Fire Brigade rushed to the crash site.

A police spokesman said the Serious Crash Unit will investigate the scene and circumstances of the crash.