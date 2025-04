Christopher Luxon visits Kiwi troops in the UK, NZ's economic recovery expected to be gradual and uneven and fears of more exclusion to gender minorities.

Police have released the name of a 7-year-old boy who died after a single-vehicle crash in Otago.

He was Oziah Prasad, of Fairfield, Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Owaka Valley Rd, in the Clutha District of South Otago, about 2.45pm on March 23.