Serious two-car crash in Waimakariri

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Canterbury.
The two-vehicle crash on Depot Road in the Waimakariri District happened at about 1.50pm.
A police spokeswoman said initial indications are that people have sustained serious injuries as a result.
The road is closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Updates will be provided when available, the spokeswoman said.