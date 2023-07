Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area and to take an alternate route.

A one-vehicle crash is blocking State Highway 54, near Orrs Rd, Aokautere, outside Palmerston North.

Emergency services were called at around 3.50pm and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed, diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays and take an alternate route.