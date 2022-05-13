'Serious injuries' in Hastings car crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Hastings. Photo / NZME

Emergency services are at the scene of a car crash in the Hawke's Bay which has resulted in "serious injuries".

Police, fire and ambulance have responded to the crash on Railway Rd South, Longlands, Hastings.

The crash was reported to police just before 7.30am.

A police spokesperson said "initial indications are there are serious injuries".

It is understood a vehicle has crashed into a tree.

Railway Rd South is closed between Davis Rd and Longlands Rd East.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.