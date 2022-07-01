'Serious injuries': Crime scene examination set up in central Auckland

Police have set up a crime scene examination in Hobson St, Auckland, after a person suffered serious injuries at a property. Photo / NZME

A person has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in central Auckland this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Hobson St just after 7am.



Police said it occurred at a "property" on the busy street.

"Upon arrival one person was found with serious injuries and transported to hospital," a spokesperson said.



"A forensic examination is under way at the property.

"Initial information indicates those involved are known to each other."

Police said their investigations were ongoing.