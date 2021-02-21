Serious incident in central Christchurch, public asked to avoid area

The public is being asked to stay away from an area in central Christchurch following a serious incident this evening.
A police spokesperson said officers are responding to the incident on Armagh St, reported about 7.35pm.
"A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St.
"Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Corrupt Auckland cop guilty of illegally accessing police intelligence system - NZ Herald
- Police search underway for missing jet skier in the Waikato River - NZ Herald
- Man, 41, who allegedly assaulted Auckland police officer in filmed attack loses name suppressio...
- Police investigating after cop car skid video emerges online - NZ Herald