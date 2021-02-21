Website of the Year

Serious incident in central Christchurch, public asked to avoid area

The public is being asked to stay away from an area in central Christchurch following a serious incident this evening.

A police spokesperson said officers are responding to the incident on Armagh St, reported about 7.35pm.

"A cordon is in place at the intersection of Armagh St and Barbadoes St.

"Police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time."

