Watch: Sickening moment motorcyclists knocked off bikes

A video circulating on social media shows the moment two motorcyclists are knocked off their motorbikes as a car with people leaning out its windows goes past.

The person shooting the footage pans back as each motorcyclist is shown tumbling off their motorbikes and on to a grass verge. Several other motorcyclists are also seen in the video.

News Whakatāne reported they were told the incident happened near Te Teko yesterday, "however it appears the video may have resurfaced after being made some time ago".

Police confirmed they're looking into the video as part of inquiries into a shooting on State Highway 30 near Te Teko, 25km southwest of Whakatāne, yesterday.

They were alerted to the shooting after a man with a gunshot wound to his leg entered a home on SH30 about 2.30pm and asked for help, a police spokeswoman said.

"He was said to have been status 2/3 - serious to moderate injuries - and was airlifted to Rotorua Hospital.

"The man was alleged to have been shot at on SH30 near Te Teko. AOS [armed offenders squad] were alerted as precaution following the incident."

A 25-year-old man has been charged with wounds with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and was to appear in Whakatāne District Court today, the spokeswoman said.

"Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing which include inquiries into a video circulating on social media.

"Anyone that has any information that could assist our inquiries is asked to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210219/2812."