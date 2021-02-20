Police search underway for missing jet skier in the Waikato River

Police received a call at 7.56pm yesterday reporting that a man had come of his jetski in the Waikato River. Image / Google

Police are continuing to search for a missing jet skier following a water incident in the Waikato River last night.

Police were called at 7.56pm and told that a man had come off his jetski.

An aerial search was carried out last night and will resume today.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man on a jet ski last night in the river near Frost Rd.

Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.