Police search underway for missing jet skier in the Waikato River

Police are continuing to search for a missing jet skier following a water incident in the Waikato River last night.
Police were called at 7.56pm and told that a man had come off his jetski.
An aerial search was carried out last night and will resume today.
Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a man on a jet ski last night in the river near Frost Rd.
Anyone with information or possible sightings is asked to contact the Police Maritime Unit on 0800 10 28 35.