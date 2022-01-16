A person has been injured after a crash between a motorcycle and a ute this morning.
The crash happened on Whatawhata Rd (State Highway 23) near Templeview just after 6.30am.
The motorcyclist is in a moderate condition.
The road is closed in both directions and diversions are in place.
Police are advising motorists travelling to Hamilton from Raglan to take an alternative route.
A motorist who witnessed the crash believed sunstrike to be a factor and said both vehicles were heading in the same direction.