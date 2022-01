A helicopter is on the way to a serious crash on State Highway One near Rolleston this morning. Photo / NZTA

A helicopter is on the way to a serious crash on State Highway One near Rolleston this morning. Photo / NZTA

The crash was reported at 7.20am and involved two trucks.

A police spokesperson said one person was reported to have serious injuries.

Main South Rd (SH1) is blocked at Rolleston Drive, they said.

There are diversions at Tennyson St towards Dunns Crossing via Lowes Rd.