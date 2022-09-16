The scene of the crash at Flat Bush. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two serious crashes are keeping South Auckland police busy this morning. Roads are closed and motorists are being advised to make alternative travel plans.

Emergency services are currently responding to a serious crash at Flat Bush involving multiple vehicles and a cyclist.

The crash was reported on Stancombe Rd, Flat Bush just before 8.15am.

Initial indications are one person is seriously injured.

Cordons are in place at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Meanwhile, a road is closed in Ōtara after a truck rolled at 5am.

The truck that rolled in Ōtara this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

"Police were notified of a container truck that rolled over on Highbrook Drive, near the roundabout at the top of the offramp just after 5am," a police spokesperson said.

"One person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition."

The road is closed until a heavy haulage tow arrives to remove the truck.