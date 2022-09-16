Crash blocking SH20 lane at Māngere

Waka Kotahi is telling motorists to expect delays.

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on the Southwestern Motorway just after the Massey Rd off-ramp.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - 7PM

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on #SH20 just after Massey Rd off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/dlSEmcBFlS — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2022

Two crashes that blocked lanes on the Southern Motorway and State Highway 1 in Warkworth have been cleared, after causing delays during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

One crash occurred in the right northbound lane on SH1 just before the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

It was cleared about 4.55pm, the transport agency said, but motorists still faced delays as traffic reduced.

Another crash occurred earlier on SH1 in Warkworth, blocking a northbound lane before Hudson Rd.

This crash had also since cleared but left heavy traffic remaining in the area, the transport authority said.

FINAL UPDATE 5:00PM

All lanes are now clear, however, traffic remains heavy through the area. Expect 15-minute northbound delays through Warkworth. ^LB https://t.co/O3Hgm52NYm — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2022

UPDATE 4:55PM

This breakdown is now clear. Expect delays as congestion resumes normal volumes. ^LB https://t.co/A00Lip7sIX — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2022

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY - 4:30PM

A crash is blocking the right northbound lane on #SH1 prior to Mt Wellington Hwy off-ramp. Pass with care and expect delays. ^LB pic.twitter.com/MX5WNpuTex — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2022

UPDATE 4:30PM

A northbound lane remains blocked with heavy haulage on the way. Consider delaying your journey or expect long northbound delays from Puhoi to Warkworth. ^LB https://t.co/O3Hgm52NYm — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) September 16, 2022