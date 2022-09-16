Crash blocking SH20 lane at Māngere

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on the Southwestern Motorway just after the Massey Rd off-ramp.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is telling motorists to expect delays.
Two crashes that blocked lanes on the Southern Motorway and State Highway 1 in Warkworth have been cleared, after causing delays during the Friday afternoon rush hour.
One crash occurred in the right northbound lane on SH1 just before the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.
It was cleared about 4.55pm, the transport agency said, but motorists still faced delays as traffic reduced.
Another crash occurred earlier on SH1 in Warkworth, blocking a northbound lane before Hudson Rd.
This crash had also since cleared but left heavy traffic remaining in the area, the transport authority said.