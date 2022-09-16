Voyager 2022 media awards
Crash blocking SH20 lane at Māngere

NZ Herald
Waka Kotahi is telling motorists to expect delays.

A crash is blocking the right southbound lane on the Southwestern Motorway just after the Massey Rd off-ramp.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is telling motorists to expect delays.

Two crashes that blocked lanes on the Southern Motorway and State Highway 1 in Warkworth have been cleared, after causing delays during the Friday afternoon rush hour.

One crash occurred in the right northbound lane on SH1 just before the Mt Wellington Highway off-ramp.

It was cleared about 4.55pm, the transport agency said, but motorists still faced delays as traffic reduced.

Another crash occurred earlier on SH1 in Warkworth, blocking a northbound lane before Hudson Rd.

This crash had also since cleared but left heavy traffic remaining in the area, the transport authority said.