Serious crash closes State Highway 5 in Hawke's Bay

A crash has closed State Highway 5 near Tarawera on Monday. Photo / NZME

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash which has closed State Highway 5 between Taupō and Eskdale on Monday.

A St John spokesperson said they were notified of a motor vehicle incident in Tarawera at 11:44am and responded three ambulances and two helicopters to the scene.

They assessed and treated two patients with serious injuries, who were both transported by helicopter - one to Waikato hospital and one to Hawke's Bay hospital.

Waka Kotahi confirmed the road closure on its website about 12pm.

"Due to a crash, State Highway 5 is closed between Taupō and Eskdale. Please avoid the area or consider delaying your journey," a note on the Waka Kotahi website reads.

A police spokeswoman said the incident happened about 11.45am.

A statement from the police said initial indications are three vehicles are involved and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

Police ask motorists to delay travel and avoid the area if possible.

Lowe Corporation Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Service general manager Ian Wilmot said one of his helicopters had attended the scene and one helicopter from Hamilton had also attended.

