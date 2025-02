The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

A serious crash has closed a section of State Highway 2 near Hawke’s Bay this afternoon.

The crash happened at Tutira about 4.35pm. Emergency services are rushing to the scene.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said: “The road is now CLOSED at the intersection of Matahorua Rd. Following the directions by emergency services on-site.

“Expect the road to be CLOSED for a few hours as the Serious Crash Unit (SCU) is en route to conduct their investigation.”