Serious crash closes busy West Auckland road, motorist critically injured

A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A major road in West Auckland is closed this morning after a serious early morning car crash that has left a person with life-threatening injuries.

Police are advising motorists that Te Atatū Rd is closed at the intersection of Gloria Ave and Te Atatū Rd, after the single-vehicle crash shortly before 6am.

Emergency services at the scene of the early morning crash. Photo / Supplied

A spokesperson said one person was in a critical condition.

Police have closed the main road into Te Atatū Peninsula this morning following the early morning crash. Photo / Supplied

Images from the scene show a badly damaged vehicle, its front nearly disintegrated, against a mature tree on the main road's grass verge.

Police say the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and to expect delays.

Emergency services at the scene of the early morning crash. Photo / Supplied

It's the second major crash in Auckland in a matter of hours after five people were taken to hospital following a serious crash on Auckland's North Shore.

Two people are now fighting for their lives and three others have suffered a range of injuries after a van and car collided on East Coast Rd in Forrest Hill around 10.20pm.