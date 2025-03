Main North Rd, SH3 has been blocked following a serious two-vehicle crash. Photo / Google Maps

Police are on the scene of a serious crash in the New Plymouth district, where SH3 is blocked.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 1.50 pm.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on Main North Rd near Ohanga Rd, Onaero, New Plymouth District.

The road is blocked. With no diversions available, motorists are advised to delay travel and expect delays, police said.