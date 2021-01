The quake measured 4.7 on the Richter Scale. Photo / File

A series of earthquakes have struck near Rotorua this morning.

The latest, and biggest, at 8.12am measured 5.1 on the Richter Scale and struck at a depth of 5km, 20 km east of Rotorua.

At 7.57am a quake measuring 4.7 struck at a depth of 8km 20km east of Rotorua.

At 8.01am a 3.7 struck 15km east of the city at a depth of 17km.

People have reported feeling the quakes around the Bay of Plenty including in Kawerau and Tauranga.

More to come.