A man convicted of sexual offending against six teenage girls in Auckland has admitted breaching his release conditions.

The breach of his post-detention condition arose from a failed drug test and follows a breach of the terms of his home detention earlier this year.

His latest breach comes as the Supreme Court considers the serial sex offender’s bid for permanent name suppression.

He appeared today in the Auckland District Court charged with the breach of the conditions imposed after the end of his home detention sentence, imposed last year for attacks committed between 2017 and 2020.

Details provided by the court after the hearing said that on November 16 he breached a standard detention condition by failing to comply with drug-testing requirements as directed by a probation office.

Specifically, he “produced a urine sample which is inconsistent with human urine”, according to the charging details.

His lawyer sought for him to be convicted and discharged in a hearing on Friday before Judge Brooke Gibson in the Auckland District Court after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Gibson instead followed the recommendation of probation and imposed a six-month suspended sentence.

The man, who has interim suppression, appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday, December 8. Photo / Nick Reed

The Judge told the 20-year-old he would be brought back for sentencing if he breached his conditions again over that period.

The Supreme Court has reserved its decision on the man’s bid for permanent suppression following unsuccessful attempts at the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal after he was sentenced last year on rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault charges.

Investigations into the man began after several women made sexual assault complaints to police as a result of his offending between 2017 and 2020.

He was arrested and charged with offences against five victims and pleaded guilty to all charges.

He was aged between 14 and 17 at the time of the offending.

Three of the victims - who attended his school at the time of the offending - successfully applied to have their name suppression lifted to speak publicly about what happened to them.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively, contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.







