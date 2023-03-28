Serial Auckland sex offender convicted of breaching home detention conditions

Auckland District Court. Photo / Nick Reed

A serial Auckland sex offender who previously pleaded guilty to charges against six victims has been convicted of breaching his home detention conditions.

The man, who was sentenced to home detention and supervision for the attacks last year, appeared in the Auckland District Court today over the breach.

A court registrar confirmed to the Herald the man pleaded guilty and was convicted and discharged by Judge Kate Davenport.

This breach was days before the filing deadline for submissions in the man’s Supreme Court appeal to keep his name a secret.

The latest application follows unsuccessful attempts at the District Court, High Court and Court of Appeal, after he was sentenced on rape, unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault charges last year.

Investigations into the man began after several women made sexual assault complaints to police after offending between 2017 and 2020.

He was arrested and charged with offences against five victims and pleaded guilty to all charges.

The offending occurred from 2017 to 2020, when he was aged 14 to 17.

Three of the victims - who attended his school at the time of the offending - successfully applied to have their name suppression lifted to speak publicly about what happened to them and protect other women.

They are Rosie Veldkamp, Mia Edmonds and Ellie Oram.

Edmonds, earlier said the face of the “calculating predator” was forever burned into her mind.

“I still frequently have nightmares about him,” she said. “I have found it very difficult to move away. He has left me with years of my life lost.

“It seriously impacted my mental health. I was terrified. I didn’t want to sleep in my own room anymore because I was so scared he was going to break in.”

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334• Text 4334• Email support@safetotalk.nz• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.











