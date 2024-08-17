Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Senior member of Hells Angel gang arrested after clandestine drug lab allegedly found in Auckland home

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
A senior member of the Hells Angels has been arrested in Taskforce Morpheus after a drug lab was allegedly found in his Auckland home. Photo / Supplied

A senior member of the Hells Angels has been arrested in Taskforce Morpheus after a drug lab was allegedly found in his Auckland home. Photo / Supplied

A senior member of the Hells Angels gang has been arrested after police allegedly found a methamphetamine lab inside his Auckland home.

The raid was part of a transtasman crackdown on the outlaw motorcycle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand