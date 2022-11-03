Four more members of the Hell's Angels Motorcycle Club have appeared for the first day of a four-week long trial. Photo / Alex Burton

"Fresh out of the pot" was a text allegedly sent to customers after a long-awaited batch of methamphetamine was finally ready.

Another, seemingly attesting to the quality of the drug, said "compliments to the chef".

The texts are just samples of evidence the Crown has produced on the first day of a trial against four Hell's Angels Motorcycle Club members who were allegedly running a methamphetamine ring in Manawatū.

Cain Liddington, Scott Allan, Andrew Sisson, and Brendon Richardson all appeared before the Palmerston North District Court today, each with a raft of drug charges against them.

They're the latest to go to trial as part of the police's Operation Buckle which saw police put the squeeze on the Hell's Angels by arresting 13 people and raiding 16 properties across Palmerston North, rural Manawatū, Whanganui, Auckland, and the Bay of Plenty, resulting in two methamphetamine labs being shut down.

Police also seized a stolen 2.6-tonne digger valued at $35,000, four high-end cars, six custom Harley Davidson motorbikes, as well as cash and a range of drugs including cocaine, ecstasy, methamphetamine and cannabis.

One of those labs allegedly belonged to Scott Allan who the Crown says was manufacturing the drug for Richardson and Gilmore who would then on-sell it to a web of lower-level suppliers like Cain Liddington.

In May this year, Dwayne Morehu and Katrina Payne were sentenced for their roles in the same alleged meth ring.

Crown Summary

Crown prosecutor Deborah Davies told the court that Brendan Richardson and Daron Gilmore were dealing methamphetamine in Manawatū and would allegedly buy their product from senior Hell's Angels member Andrew Sisson.

She said their modus operandi was to collect enough cash from their clients before both driving to Auckland to pick it up from Sisson directly.

"The big fish just rang me, I've gotta go right away," Richardson supposedly told a friend by text before one of the five alleged trips.

However, by March 2020 both Gilmore and Richardson couldn't raise the capital to buy any more meth and were "frantically" dodging calls by Sisson while they called in debts from their own clients.

Their ability to travel to Auckland was also impaired by a nationwide lockdown in response to Covid-19, so they started making inroads to have the drug made locally, the Crown alleged.

This is where they allegedly employed Scott Allan - the Hell's Angels central chapter treasurer - to start cooking the class A at his home in Palmerston North.

Precursor ingredients for Allan to start cooking are arranged and he gets to work making it in a shipping container and in his garage, it was alleged.

The crown states that by April 17 the first batch was made and texts were sent to Gilmore and Richardson's clients with messages such as, "compliments to the chef" and "fresh out of the pot last night".

Then by the end of April, the pair made a trip to Auckland, allegedly to see Sisson and pay back their own debt.

However, while driving they failed to indicate twice and police stopped them, only for officers to an imitation firearm in the car and execute a search warrant.

They found nearly $130,000 in cash but made the call to let the pair go, while tracking them to Sisson's house in Auckland.

But this time they don't leave with any meth.

The Crown alleged this was because they were suspicious about police letting them go with so much cash in hand.

In mid-June police executed a search warrant at Scott Allan's house - the alleged cook.

Allan saw police and ran to a shipping container on the property where he threw chemicals that were cooking in a pan outside and into the rain.

This was later tested by ESR and found to be ephedrine hydrochloride - a precursor ingredient in the manufacture of meth.

Police also found other chemicals as well as condensers, distillers, PH test strips and other equipment allegedly used to cook meth.

Hell's Angels

Daron Gilmore has already been convicted and sentenced to 10 years' jail time in March this year, shortly before he was due to stand trial.

However, the four alleged associates appeared today and their lawyers made opening statements on the first day of what is set down to be a four-week trial.

Andrew Sisson's lawyer Mark Ryan told the jury that the Crown's opening statement did not constitute evidence.

"Please don't be swayed by what my learned friend tells you," he said.

"This case involves methamphetamine and gang members. You're not allowed to let prejudice against gang members or drug dealing affect your judgment."

Ryan said that his client did not conspire to sell methamphetamine with Daron Gilmore, but has pleaded guilty already to some of the charges against him.

The alleged meth cook Scott Allan's lawyer John Anderson told the court that his client's defence was straightforward.

"He simply didn't do the things he's accused of … It's as simple as that."

Brendan Richardson's lawyer Lucy Postlewaight said her client was not part of any meth ring or agreement with Allan or Sisson and simply drove Gilmore to Auckland because he didn't have a licence.

He admitted to using meth in small amounts but denies being part of the wider "gravy train".

Cain Liddington represented himself but declined to make an opening statement.