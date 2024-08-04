A security guard has been bashed in the head by armed assailants during an aggravated robbery at a Mount Roskill jewellery store this afternoon.
Footage seen by the Herald shows an offender hitting the security guard in the head with a hammer.
The offenders tried to break into the jewellery store’s reinforced glass but were unsuccessful.
A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the attempted aggravated robbery at a business on Stoddard Rd just after 4pm.
“A group of four or five offenders approached the store with weapons, not firearms, and were challenged by a security guard, who they subsequently assaulted,” she said.