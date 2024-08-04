Attempted armed robbery at Sonia Sansaar jewellery shop, Tulja Centre, Stoddard Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward

“Staff in the store had seen this unfold and dropped a security grille, preventing the offenders from gaining entry to the store.”

The offenders tried to smash their way through the door but were unsuccessful and fled in a car, the police spokeswoman said.

“The car was located abandoned a short distance away,” she said.

“The security guard has been checked by ambulance and fortunately only has minor injuries.”

The Herald spoke to a man who confirmed his family-owned jewellery store, Sona Sansaar, had been targeted of the robbers.

“They tried to smash their way in, but we managed to get our security grille down and they didn’t get away with anything,” said the man, who gave his name as Lodhia.

Enquiries are under way to identify and locate the offenders.

“I can confirm no guns were seen and no shots were fired,” the police spokeswoman said.

The security guard has been transported to hospital but the owner, Consulate of the Republic of Fiji Harish Lodhia JP, says he will “be okay”.

He said insurance will not cover the damages.

More to come