Security guard assaulted in foiled jewellery store aggravated robbery in Mt Roskill

A security guard is struck in the head with a hammer during an aggravated robbery at Sonia Sansaar jewellery shop in the Tulja Centre, Stoddard Rd, Mr Roskill. Photo / Supplied

A security guard has been bashed in the head by armed assailants during an aggravated robbery at a Mount Roskill jewellery store this afternoon.

Footage seen by the Herald shows an offender hitting the security guard in the head with a hammer.

The offenders tried to break into the jewellery store’s reinforced glass but were unsuccessful.

A police spokeswoman said police received reports of the attempted aggravated robbery at a business on Stoddard Rd just after 4pm.

“A group of four or five offenders approached the store with weapons, not firearms, and were challenged by a security guard, who they subsequently assaulted,” she said.

Attempted armed robbery at Sonia Sansaar jewellery shop, Tulja Centre, Stoddard Rd. Photo / Hayden Woodward
“Staff in the store had seen this unfold and dropped a security grille, preventing the offenders from gaining entry to the store.”

The offenders tried to smash their way through the door but were unsuccessful and fled in a car, the police spokeswoman said.

“The car was located abandoned a short distance away,” she said.

Attempted armed robbery at Sonia Sansaar jewellery shop, Tulja Centre, Stoddard Rd. Phoro / Hayden Woodward
“The security guard has been checked by ambulance and fortunately only has minor injuries.”

The Herald spoke to a man who confirmed his family-owned jewellery store, Sona Sansaar, had been targeted of the robbers.

“They tried to smash their way in, but we managed to get our security grille down and they didn’t get away with anything,” said the man, who gave his name as Lodhia.

Enquiries are under way to identify and locate the offenders.

“I can confirm no guns were seen and no shots were fired,” the police spokeswoman said.

The security guard has been transported to hospital but the owner, Consulate of the Republic of Fiji Harish Lodhia JP, says he will “be okay”.

He said insurance will not cover the damages.

More to come

