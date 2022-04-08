Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Security camera surveillance: Does home CCTV stop crime, theft, break-ins?

12 minutes to read
Kate Adams, Māngere Bridge village manager, says a major CCTV upgrade has had a positive impact on the community. Photo / Michael Craig

By
Kim Knight

Feature Writer

Mailbox thefts, car break-ins and footage of suspicious strangers are flooding community Facebook pages. But is knowledge power or ignorance bliss? Kim Knight talks to police, community volunteers and legal experts about the rise in

