Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Big Brother is watching: The rise and rise of CCTV in New Zealand

9 minutes to read
The NZ Council for Civil Liberties is worried about the creation of a surveillance society. Photo / George Heard

The NZ Council for Civil Liberties is worried about the creation of a surveillance society. Photo / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

A Herald investigation has uncovered the true extent of security and surveillance cameras in New Zealand.

After dozens of Official Information inquiries, requests for data from private businesses and interviews with security experts, we can

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.