Second Auckland funeral director charged with interfering with human remains

“I can confirm these charges relate to a second complaint made with police.”

The Auckland-based man was initially charged with obtains by deception over $1000.

Baldwin said police had been looking at allegations that loved ones’ remains were inappropriately handled at the Waikumete Cemetery mausoleum. They have also been investigating allegations of fraud.

Last week he said the man arrested “will be held to account”. He said further charges could not be ruled out as investigations continued.

The second arrest came after former Tipene Funerals employee and Casketeers star Fiona Bakulich admitted to 14 charges of mishandling human remains and obtaining by deception in a surprise plea in the Auckland District Court at the beginning of the month.

Bakulich is set to be sentenced in April.

Baldwin last week said investigators have been working through complex issues in their investigation.

”The Operation Lola team is still interested to hear from other families that may be impacted by this practice or have concerns.

“Anyone with concerns can contact 105 using the reference number 240808/8008 or Operation Lola.”

‘It’s not us’ Tipene Funerals owners say after recent arrest

Kaiora Tipene, who co-owns Tipene Funerals with her husband ,Francis Tipene, posted a video of themselves on social media hours after the second arrest on Friday.

“It’s not us, e te whānau,” she said.

“Just know, the Tipenes have only ever served in good faith,” she said.

Francis and Kaiora Tipene on a video posted to Kaiora's Instagram page where the two co-owners of Tipene Funerals distance themselves from a new arrest in the body-mishandling case.

The pair said their thoughts were with the families affected by Bakulich’s offending. They also said they were “still here, still going strong”.

The couple have been criticised by families affected by the scams, with one woman telling the Herald, “I still honestly believe Tipene have some responsibility”.

Bakulich’s offending, which included wrapping a body in plastic instead of the coffin the grieving family paid for and scamming families of all 11 victims of almost $18,000, stretched over seven years between 2017 and 2024.

She was first found out in 2023 when Cyclone Gabrielle damaged the mausoleum in which some of the bodies were interred at Waikumete Cemetery. The bodies needed to be removed for repairs.

A family present for the disinterment process in June 2023 were confronted with their loved one wrapped in plastic, “treated like rubbish”, a grieving relative said.

Victims who spoke to the Herald after her court appearance said Bakulich’s guilty pleas were vindication.

