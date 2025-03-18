Second Auckland funeral director charged with interfering with human remains

Bakulich’s offending, which included wrapping a body in plastic instead of the coffin the grieving family paid for and scamming families of all 11 victims of almost $18,000, stretched over seven years between 2017 and 2024.
She was first found out in 2023 when Cyclone Gabrielle damaged the mausoleum in which some of the bodies were interred at Waikumete Cemetery. The bodies needed to be removed for repairs.
A family present for the disinterment process in June 2023 were confronted with their loved one wrapped in plastic, “treated like rubbish”, a grieving relative said.
Victims who spoke to the Herald after her court appearance said Bakulich’s guilty pleas were vindication.
