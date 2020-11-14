Search underway for missing surfer at Pāpāmoa Beach

A search is underway for a missing surfer at Pāpāmoa Beach. Photo / File

A surfer at Pāpāmoa Beach is missing.

Tauranga Police are appealing for any information about a man who was last seen surfing off Pāpāmoa Beach last night.

Police received a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen a man go out surfing near the Top Ten Holiday Park, at Pāpāmoa about 5pm.

The surfer was later seen some distance off shore at about 8pm.

The member of the public was concerned for his safety and called the police.

The Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club, two Coastguard vessels and two helicopters searched the area until midnight with no sighting of the missing surfer.

A shoreline search will continue at first light this morning.

Police are seeking information of anyone who saw the surfer or knows who he is, in case he has made it safely back to shore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tauranga Police on 105 quoting file number P044412098.

More to come.