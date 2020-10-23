Search under way for paraglider in Queenstown

A paraglider has reportedly crashed into trees on Bobs Peak in Queenstown.
A photographer at the scene says members of the public saw a paraglider swooping in circles before crashing.
A
spokeswoman for Skyline, who runs the Queenstown gondola, said they had no information and to contact police.
A police spokeswoman said they are trying to get details from local staff.
A helicopter has been hovering over
trees near Skyline for at least 20 minutes.
A picture shows an ambulance and a police officer near the Skyline gondola building at the bottom of the peak.
A St John spokesman says they were called but were not needed.
Late last month, a skydiver was seriously injured after
a hard landing at Parakai, west of Auckland city.
The experienced skydiver was taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.
The man, aged in his 30s, was carrying out a high-performance landing during a solo descent on Saturday, September 26.