US Election 2020: Final presidential debate - Donald Trump v Joe Biden

The debate begins at 2pm today.

Let's get ready to rumble. United States President Donald Trump is set to take on Democratic challenger Joe Biden this afternoon in the second and final presidential debate before the US election.

The gloves will no doubt be off again but measures have been taken to ensure greater order and safety than seen in last month's rowdy and raucous debate - including installing a plexiglass barrier and a mute button.

The debate, taking place in Nashville, begins at 2pm New Zealand time. You can watch it live here and read our coverage and analysis.

The White House chief of staff says President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus ahead of this afternoon's debate.

Mark Meadows says Trump was tested onboard Air Force One while en route to Nashville, Tennessee, and tested negative.

Biden's campaign said he, too, was tested Thursday and tested negative.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive at Nashville International Airport ahead of the presidential debate. Photo / AP

The test comes after Trump's bout with the virus after the first debate, which put him in the hospital for three nights.

Both campaigns had been required to certify that their candidates and VIP guests have tested negative ahead of the debates.

While millions of people will be watching on television, only around 200 will be allowed inside the massive college arena in Nashville where Trump and Biden will meet.

One of them will control the mute button.

A representative of the Commission on Presidential Debates — not the moderator — will ensure each candidate has two full minutes uninterrupted to deliver opening answers to six major topics, according to debate commission chair Frank Fahrenkopf. A member of the Trump and Biden campaigns is expected to monitor the person who controls the mute button backstage, Fahrenkopf said, noting that the button would not be used beyond the first four minutes of each topic.

The mute button is among a handful of changes implemented by the nonpartisan debate commission.

Trump and Biden will be separated on stage by a plexiglass barrier — despite objections from the Trump campaign. Additionally, any audience member who refuses to wear a mask will be removed, organizess report. Last month, several members of the Trump family removed their masks once seated in the debate hall.

The plexiglass alone is not enough to protect the candidates from the coronavirus, but the barrier combined with universal mask usage from the other people in the hall will help, said Fahrenkopf, acknowledging that the Trump campaign opposed the use of plexiglass for Thursday's event, just as they did ahead of last week's vice presidential debate.

"The Trump campaign's attitude was that the president was not contagious anymore, but we're going to go with our medical advisers," he said.

The primetime affair is playing out inside a 8360sq m arena at Belmont University, a picturesque institution of more than 8,200 students just a mile from Nashville's music row. The university also hosted a town hall-style debate between Democrat Barack Obama and Republican John McCain in 2008.

There will be a far smaller audience this time around.

The debate commission says that only around 200 people will be inside the arena, a mix of invited guests of the campaigns and the debate commission, students, the commission's production team, security, and health and safety personnel. Audience members will be seated in accordance with social distancing recommendations; several empty seats separated each person or small group.

All audience members and support staff were required to undergo coronavirus testing onsite within three days of the event. They wore colored wrist bands as evidence of their negative tests.

Folks, the final debate is here. Tune in at 9 PM ET as I go head-to-head with Donald Trump for the last time before Election Day. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2020

The debate, moderated by NBC's Kristen Welker, is a final chance for Trump and Biden to make his case to a television audience of tens of millions of voters. And questions swirled as to how Trump, whose hectoring performance at the first debate was viewed by aides as a mistake that turned off viewers, would perform amid a stretch of the campaign in which he has taken angry aim at the news media and unleashed deeply personal attacks on Biden and his adult son.

Worried that Trump could lose the White House and cost Republicans the Senate, some advisers urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor from the first debate for a lower-key style and put the spotlight on Biden, whom he derides as "Sleepy Joe." But Trump made no such promise.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding his campaign plane in Delaware, en route to Nashville. Photo / AP

Biden, who has stepped off the campaign trail for several days in favor of debate prep, expects Trump to get intensely personal. The former vice president and his inner circle see the president's approach chiefly as an effort to distract from the coronavirus, its economic fallout and other crises of Trump's term.

"Hopefully he'll play by the rules," Biden said as he boarded his plane for Tennessee. "I'm looking forward to this."

The pair will outline starkly different visions for a country in the grips of a surging pandemic that has killed more than 225,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs. Despite historic tumult, the race has remained largely unchanged with Biden holding advantages in many battleground states while Trump faces a shortage of campaign cash and, crucially, time.

Meanwhile, President Trump today posted his full, unedited interview with CBS's 60 Minutes on Facebook ahead of the show's air date this weekend.

The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.

Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS. Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse! #MAGA https://t.co/ETDJzMQg8X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020

Trump tweeted with the Facebook link: "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS."

And he again preemptively criticised the moderator of today's debate.

The 60 Minutes interview starts on a tense footing as Stahl asks the Republican president, "Are you ready for some tough questions?" It only grows more testy.

Trump complains, "That's no way to talk." He later comments, "You're so negative."