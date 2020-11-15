Search suspended for missing surfer at Pāpāmoa Beach

Surf conditions were calm today, according to a surfer. Photo / Carmen Hall

The search for a missing surfer at Pāpāmoa Beach has been suspended.

A police spokeswoman said the search would not resume without further information.

''We have not received any reports of any missing people. A shoreline search was completed today without result," the spokeswoman said.

But the police were still interested to hear from anyone who believed they had relevant information.

Earlier today, Tauranga Police put out an appeal about a man who was last seen surfing off Pāpāmoa Beach last night.

Police received a call from a concerned member of the public who had seen a man surfing near the Top Ten Holiday Park, at Pāpāmoa about 5pm.

The surfer was later seen some distance offshore about 8pm.

The member of the public was concerned for his safety and called the police.

The Papamoa Surf Life Saving Club, two Coastguard vessels and two helicopters searched the area until midnight with no sighting of the surfer.

A shoreline search continued at first light this morning.

A surfer, Chris Peters, arrived at the beach at 8am today and saw what he believed were searchers on a small boat.

He said the surf was "tiny" and "harmless" this morning and he couldn't see how someone should get in trouble. However, there was a bit of a drift to the right, he said.

He believed that the conditions were similar last night.

A reporter at the scene said there was a lot of activity at Pāpāmoa beach this morning, with surf lifesaving and dog walking groups.

Police are seeking information of anyone who saw the surfer or knows who he is, in case he has made it safely back to shore.

They can call 105 and quote event number P044412098.