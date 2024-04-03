A hero describes attempts to save victim of horrific sushi shop attack, Covid vaccine’s link to a healthy teen’s death and Auckland Airport's new-look facility opens to the public in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

The officer in charge of the search for a missing 79-year-old Auckland woman in Pureora Forest has advised the search is under review, after 11 days with no results.

A police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald today the officer in charge of the search had advised that efforts to find the woman were “being reviewed”.

“Consideration [is being] given to what further search efforts could be undertaken,” the spokesperson said.

Pukekohe Tramping Club has confirmed the missing woman was Judy Donovan, 79.

She was reported missing 11 days ago after becoming separated from a group laying bait lines in Pureora Forest.

Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission’s website, describes Donovan as “the key driver and facilitator” of the Pukekohe Five Summits Trail project which connected Pukekohe’s five volcanic knolls and the natural and urban environments between them using existing roads and public trails.

Donovan was recognised as a 2022 Outdoor Access Champion for her work on the project.

The Commission’s website says Donovan was one of five women in 2022 who “helped improved public access for New Zealanders”, creating more opportunities for people to enjoy the outdoors.

Donovan is also an active member of the Pukekohe Tramping Club.

On Tuesday, a police spokesperson told the Waikato Herald the search of Pureora Forest had continued over the weekend with support from LandSAR and Police SAR.

“Police continue to search the area today and plans are in place for searches to continue [on Wednesday],” the spokesperson said.

“Unfortunately, there have been no updates.”

Donovan was reported missing in Pureora Forest on Saturday, March 23.

Five days into the search, Senior Constable Alastair Methven said Donovan’s medical profile suggested she “may become unresponsive and curl up to a small position”.

Methven said LandSAR volunteers, dogs and Canyon Search and Rescue spent the week in the area as the search continued.

“Police Eagle helicopter also spent time over the area using thermal imaging.”

Methven said Pureora Forest has a thick canopy, multiple waterways and waterfalls.

Volunteers from Hamilton, Waitomo, Waihi, Te Aroha/Paeroa, Taranaki, Tongariro, Thames, Tūrangi, Taupō, and Tairua/Pauanui/Whangamatā LandSAR are assisting.

“Safety is a high priority for both our volunteer searchers and hunters,” Methven said.

“Our searchers will be clearly identified with hi-vis orange Land Search and Rescue clothing and will be making noises such as whistle blasts and voice calls while searching.”

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said Donovan was of medium height, about 167cm tall, and of slim build with grey hair.

She was last seen wearing trail-type shoes, black pants and possibly a silver jacket.

Pitkethley said police would like to thank landowners who had assisted police and Land SAR in accessing and searching areas of their land and everyone who had provided information to assist.

“We ask trampers or hunters that were in the area on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 March to contact police on 105.

“Police continue to appeal for information from the public, if you have any information that may assist in locating her, not yet reported to police please contact us on 105 and reference file number: 240326/8540.”

Pureora Forest Park is a 78,000-hectare forest reserve between Lake Taupō and Te Kuiti.

About Pureora Forest

According to the Department of Conservation’s website, in 1946 the forest became one of the last native forests to be opened up for logging.

Taupō's tourism website describes the Pureora as an ancient rainforest of giant native totara, rimu, matai, miro and kahikatea trees. Attractions in the forest include the Timber Trail, Waiohara Lagoon and tracks to the summit of Mount Pureora.

The annual Pureora Hunting Competition, a pest control event that targets pigs and deer, has been held in the forest since 1988 and was running until April 28.

In October, a 60-year-old hunter sustained a minor leg injury after falling on uneven ground while he was out hunting with his dog.

The man was found by the helicopter crew after he activated his personal locator beacon, climbed up a tree and shook the tree until he was spotted.

