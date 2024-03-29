Pureora Forest.

The search for a 79-year-old woman who was reported missing in the Pureora Forest last Saturday is ongoing.

Detective inspector Graham Pitkethley said she is of medium height, about 167cm, and slim build with grey hair.

He said she was last seen wearing trail-type shoes, black pants and possibly a silver jacket.

“LandSAR, and Police SAR remain in the area today working to locate the 79-year-old Auckland woman who went missing while with a group setting bait-lines in the Pureroa Forest.

“Police would like to thank land owners who have assisted Police and Land SAR in accessing and searching areas of their land and everyone who has provided information to assist in our search.”

He asked trampers or hunters who were in the area on March 23 and 24 to contact police on 105.

“We would like to remind any hunters or trampers who are planning to be around this area, during the start of the deer hunting roar session, to be extra vigilant due to the increase of people searching in the area and to contact Police on 111 if they see anything that may help to find the missing woman, and reference P058194666.”