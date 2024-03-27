There are more than 15 Department of Conservation-managed walking tracks in the Pureora Forest.

A search and rescue mission is under way for a 79-year-old tramper missing in a Waikato forest for over four days.

The woman was reported missing late on Saturday afternoon after a party of three people became separated in the Pureora Forest, near Lake Taupō.

“The other people in the party were located and assisted out of the forest shortly after the report was made,” police said.

The missing woman, who is described as having a slim build and is 167cm tall, was last seen wearing a silver raincoat and long dark pants. She was also carrying a day pack.

“Residents near Pureora Forest may notice an increased Police and Land SAR presence, as well as staff accessing your property, as the search for the missing tramper continues,” police said.

Police also asked for hunters in the area to be aware of the missing woman, as well as the ongoing presence of police and LandSAR staff.

There are more than 15 Department of Conservation-managed walking tracks in the 78,000ha forest park, ranging from 10 minutes to three days in length.