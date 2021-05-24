Search for man missing off raft in Ahaura River, West Coast, continues

A search and rescue operation is under way after a rafter went missing on the Ahaura River on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

A search and rescue operation is under way after a rafter went missing on the Ahaura River on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

A dive squad will continue to scour a West Coast river this morning for a missing rafter.

The man was with a group of four travelling on two rafts on the Ahaura River, inland from Greymouth, on Sunday.

Police say he fell into the river at an area known as Griffin Flat, about 25km east of Ahaura.

A spokeswoman says the search will continue on Tuesday morning with the dive squad joining drones and jet boats.

Police received a report of the incident just before 5.30pm on Sunday.

One of the man's companions raised the alarm by phone but the area is extremely remote and cellphone reception was an issue, they said.

A search operation commenced at about 7am on Monday morning involving police, LandSAR and other volunteers.

A search and rescue operation is under way after a rafter went missing on the Ahaura River on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Approximately 17 people were assisting with the search.

Three field teams are searching the riverbanks, a jet boat is searching the river and a helicopter is conducting an aerial search.

The Police National Dive Squad will also be assisting with the search.